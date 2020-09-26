California Public Employees Retirement System Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Marlin Business Services worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

