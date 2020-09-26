California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.86 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

