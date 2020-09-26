23,351 Shares in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 122.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 2,332.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

First Choice Bancorp Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

