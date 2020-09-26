Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Entravision Communication worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

EVC stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.