California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $353.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

