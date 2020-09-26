California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of BankFinancial worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFIN. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 62.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 254,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 98,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,530 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.2% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 59.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $7.27 on Friday. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.