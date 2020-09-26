Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $2,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $112,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.49.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.