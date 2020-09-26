California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SELB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 161,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SELB opened at $2.42 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $259.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

