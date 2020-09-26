California Public Employees Retirement System Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 64,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBMG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

