California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Plymouth Industrial Reit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $847,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

PLYM stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.