Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teekay were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Teekay by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Teekay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 100,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 664.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teekay by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teekay by 82.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $415.91 million during the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.