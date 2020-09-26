Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.13

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $673.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

