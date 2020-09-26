Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.52

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 108.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

