CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 3248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CVR Energy by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

