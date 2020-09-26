VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Up 12.7%

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR)’s stock price shot up 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 145,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 67,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 hectares in northern Ontario.

