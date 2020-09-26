Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS) shares were down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 113,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FSD Pharma versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast
FSD Pharma versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast
Brookline Bancorp Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.13
Brookline Bancorp Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.13
Telecom Argentina Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.52
Telecom Argentina Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.52
CVR Energy Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22
CVR Energy Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22
VR Resources Shares Up 12.7%
VR Resources Shares Up 12.7%
Gossan Resources Stock Price Down 21.7%
Gossan Resources Stock Price Down 21.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report