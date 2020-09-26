Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Down 11.1%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 151,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 114,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

