Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 25%

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 307,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 65,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

