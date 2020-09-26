Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Up 3.2%

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 99,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 189,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million and a PE ratio of -355.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50.

In related news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$38,336.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,194,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,339,547.80.

About Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

