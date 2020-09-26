Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 712,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.