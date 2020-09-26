AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

