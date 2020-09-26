Analyzing Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) & AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aaron's alerts:

96.6% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Aaron’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aaron’s has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aaron’s and AeroCentury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s 0 1 10 0 2.91 AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aaron’s presently has a consensus target price of $71.70, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares Aaron’s and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s -6.80% 16.23% 8.61% AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aaron’s and AeroCentury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s $3.95 billion 0.95 $31.47 million $3.89 14.31 AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.10 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Summary

Aaron’s beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 1,689 Aaron's stores, including 1,312 company-operated stores in 42 states and Canada; and 377 independently-owned franchised stores in 37 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, aarons.com. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.