Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush raised their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

NYSE DOOR opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

