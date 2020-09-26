Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.
Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
