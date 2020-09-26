Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

