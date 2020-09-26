Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.