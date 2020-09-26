FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corp Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.72). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $268,695.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

