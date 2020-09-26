FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.77.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $268,695.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,179 shares of company stock worth $5,344,951. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

