Nu Skin Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average daily volume of 451 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,988. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

