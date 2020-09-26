Head-To-Head Contrast: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) & Its Competitors

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aurora Cannabis to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

11.5% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -442.62% -8.55% -6.91% Aurora Cannabis Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 3 12 2 0 1.94 Aurora Cannabis Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 177.89%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 113.34%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $215.10 million -$219.67 million -1.91 Aurora Cannabis Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 2.52

Aurora Cannabis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis’ rivals have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis rivals beat Aurora Cannabis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.