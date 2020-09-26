KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KB Home in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in KB Home by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after purchasing an additional 278,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

