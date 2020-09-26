Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 10%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 151,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 288,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Southern Silver Exploration from C$0.52 to C$1.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

