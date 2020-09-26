Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Stock Price Up 10%

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 857,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 286,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

