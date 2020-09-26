American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Down 15.6%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) shares dropped 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 99,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 141,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps.

