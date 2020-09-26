Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM) were down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 108,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 291,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $200.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38.

In other news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 139,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,449.81.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

