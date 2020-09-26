Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Datametrex AI shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,460,547 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In other news, Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 9,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$919,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,801,000 shares in the company, valued at C$870,418.90. Insiders have sold 10,530,000 shares of company stock worth $1,055,085 in the last ninety days.

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

