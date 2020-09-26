SWK (NYSE:SWKH) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $14.40. SWK shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

