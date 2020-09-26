Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Tembo Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -77.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

