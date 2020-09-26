Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post sales of $15.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $20.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $63.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $64.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.45 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPST shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $4.14 on Friday. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

