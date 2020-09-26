Head to Head Contrast: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) versus TELIA Co A B/ADR (NYSE:TLSNY)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 3.14% 3.42% 1.17% Verizon Communications 14.76% 32.15% 6.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 2 2 0 2.00 Verizon Communications 0 15 8 1 2.42

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $62.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Verizon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.77 $750.54 million $0.37 20.82 Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.86 $19.27 billion $4.81 12.35

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

