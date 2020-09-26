Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $67,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,937 shares of company stock valued at $315,538 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 360,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $32,421,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $10.53 on Friday. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

