Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 7.3%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.17. 259,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 372,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $274.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86.

In other Ely Gold Royalties news, Director Ronald Husband sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 897,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,758,992.20. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $167,480 in the last ninety days.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

