Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $798.36 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce $798.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $857.82 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $983.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on LGF.A. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $9.07 on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

