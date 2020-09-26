J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $22.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of 285.76 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

