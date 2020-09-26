Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Inomin Mines Inc (CVE:MINE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Inomin Mines shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $498,000.00 and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

