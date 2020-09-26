Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.08. Ashford shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 441 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.48%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.