Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Trading Down 11.9%

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD)’s share price fell 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 213,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 79,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.