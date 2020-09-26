ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 80.2% in September

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

