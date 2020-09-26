ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 80.2% in September

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $19.28.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.