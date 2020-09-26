Short Interest in Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 90.5%

Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Jan H. Loeb bought 245,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $54,099.76. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

