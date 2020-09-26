American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AEPT stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

