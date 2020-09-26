Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Declines By 83.2%

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ABSSF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

ABSSF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.